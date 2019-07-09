This Bright & Preppy Bathroom Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

It doesn’t do it justice to simply call this a principal bathroom. Not only is there an undermounted, marble-clad tub, a frameless glass shower and elegant his and hers vanities, but this room also serves as a luxurious dressing room with tailored, built-in clothing storage. The homeowners asked designer Robyn Rider of Robyn Madeline Interiors to give their large but dated bathroom a refresh.

He leans more toward contemporary design and she’s a bit more traditional,” says Robyn of her clients. “I tried to marry their interests with the space.” She also made it a priority to have plenty of closed storage, doing away with the existing glass shelving. “Not all bathroom products are great-looking, so it’s nice that they can be hidden.”

Sunlight streams in through the shuttered windows, highlighting the arched ceiling over a Statuario marble-clad tub. New millwork was built to create a crisp line and an extra cabinet for storage.

The owners love color and asked Robyn to incorporate green and white in her design. The peppy, geometric wallpaper evokes a fresh garden trellis feeling.

The shower separates the room into two zones: one for bathing and one for dressing. Robyn went with cabinets and dressers rather than using open storage in the dressing area so it will always look clean and tidy. Custom storage units line the walls.