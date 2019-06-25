This 140-Square-Foot Bathroom Delivers Big Style

With the goal of creating a light and airy guest bathroom in a Trois-Rivières condo, designer Kimberly Watt had her work cut out for her. The bathroom is quite small — exactly 140 square feet — and has no windows. Her solution to the dilemma was to allow the quiet glamour of the stone and metal mosaic tile be the focal point of the room.

Other than the gold-toned side table, vase and sconces, the rest of the bathroom is pale and understated. “There are white oak floors and touches of brass and marble throughout the condo,” she says. “These were the materials I integrated into the bathroom to keep a unity with the rest of the home.” The result is a serene yet sexy spa-like space that will likely have guests extending their stay.

The ornate tile is a mix of unpolished Arabescato marble, brass and molten glass. It creates enough personality so that the rest of the bathroom can remain simple and serene.