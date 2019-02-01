This Hardworking Family Kitchen Is The Perfect Gathering Place

It’s fitting that designer Camille Daher hatched her plan for this Westmount, Quebec, home over a laid-back dinner with its owners. After all, for the parents of three, creating a more convivial main floor — with a place to cook and dine at the heart of it all — was top priority. “They love to spend time as a family in warm, welcoming spaces that are conducive to discussion,” says Camille (below). That’s why she began by opening up the choppy floor plan to make the kitchen, formerly tucked at the end of a long corridor, easier to gather in.

Next, the designer turned her attention to functionality, planning zones for prep, cooking and eating in the 400-square-foot space. All-over tile and a sculptural vent hood add a bit of industrial cool, while traditional elements such as bespoke wooden millwork and an ornate rug keep the look classic and inviting. Though it’s eminently practical, this space proves the magic — as ever — is in the mix.

A restaurant-style vent hood anchors the island in the large, open space, with expanses of easy-clean subway tile enhancing the hip bistro look. A thoughtful layout with designated areas for cooking, mixing cocktails, casual snacking and sit-down dining makes this kitchen super hardworking. White oak cabinetry nicely offsets all the cool metal, graphite storage and white tile in the kitchen. An exotic runner has a similar effect, adding a welcome shot of warmth and color to the otherwise neutral room.

Unexpected style pairings — such as a knotted-wood dining table surrounded by a set of transparent chairs — gives the space a bit of personality. “This large table also allows the kids to do their homework and other activities in the main living area,” adds Camille.

Putting together a home bar, however small, adds an air of sophistication to a kitchen and makes entertaining a snap. Here, a leggy, mid-century modern-style bar cabinet filled with old world champagne coupes and tumblers has a retro-cool vibe.