How To Create A Liveable, Yet Luxe Laundry Room

Wrapped in pristine stretches of Caesarstone, bespoke cabinetry and herringbone-laid slate flooring worthy of a French château, this serene space by Karla Amadatsu of Kerrisdale Design is the height of laundry room fashion. It’s larger and more carefully considered than many kitchens, and outfitted with all the bells and whistles — from designer lighting to nickel hardware to Belgian linen blinds — all in pursuit of Karla’s preferred “new traditional” look.

“We were fortunate to be able to plan out this space from scratch in conjunction with the architect and the design of the rest of the home,” says Karla. “And we had a good amount of space to work with to make it really functional.” Two washers, a dryer, long counters for folding and plenty of space to hang clothes let the homeowners — a young professional couple with two small children and a new puppy — tackle laundry with flair.

Karla’s goal for this room was to make it equal parts functional and beautiful. “By locating the laundry at the front of the house, we were able to give it an expansive, beautiful mullioned window,” she says. “Working in this laundry room is anything but dreary.”

A closet rod runs the length of the two washers and dryer, providing space for hanging clothes to dry. It’s set high enough to accommodate shirts, jackets and children’s dresses — plus stacks of folded laundry on the counter below. The cabinetry above houses out-of-season supplies.

Full-height Shaker-style cabinetry is a natural spot to stash an army of utilitarian necessities. Nickel finishes on the contemporary pendant, hardware and faucet elevate the look. A laundry chute hidden in the mudroom cabinetry next door means no one has to wrestle overflowing baskets down the stairs.