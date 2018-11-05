Budget-Friendly Kitchen Design Ideas

Presented by

Looking for kitchen design inspiration? We’ve got ideas at every price point, from a simple facelift with cabinet refacing to a bright and bold makeover.

Whether you love modern kitchens, traditional spaces or rooms with country charm, there are plenty of easy and affordable ways to update your kitchen. After all, the kitchen is the heart of the home, so you want to create a dream space with innovative products at the best value. Luckily, renovating your kitchen doesn’t have to mean ripping it down to the studs — simply refresh your cabinets, tile, countertops, faucets or fixtures. The Home Depot Canada can help you create your budget-friendly dream kitchen with its cabinet refacing program, unique countertop choices and wide range of products. With everything you need under one roof, it’s the ultimate one-stop destination for those looking for kitchen renovation inspiration.

TREND: COLOURFUL CABINETS

More and more designers are injecting bold hues into kitchens but, depending on your colour confidence, you can start off with a subtler shade. When replacing cabinets, try a grey-blue or pale blue for an understated yet sophisticated change. If you’d like to work with a favourite colour on a smaller scale, incorporate it with accent pieces such as barstools, a runner or artwork. After all, white and wood cabinets will always be timeless. Talk to your local Home Depot Canada refacing service provider about different cabinet doors, accessories and countertops that fit your design vision.

TREND: BACKSPLASHES GO BOLD

The smallest kitchen refresh can have a huge impact and change the way you view your space. The latest backsplash looks often include textured tiles and newer shapes such as hexagons, fish scales and mosaics. Even classic subway tile looks fresh when laid in a herringbone pattern. But you can never go wrong with a traditional horizontal tile in a neutral hue — browse options online and in-store, plus watch videos on DIY tile projects!

TREND: STATEMENT ACCENTS

One of the easiest and most affordable ways to revive your kitchen is to replace a dated faucet with an on-trend matte black, gold or polished chrome version. Pull the whole look together by updating the hardware on your cabinets as well. And don’t forget, it’s OK to mix metals. Browse faucets and hardware options on homedepot.ca for even more ideas and inspiration.

TREND: MIX & MATCH CABINETRY AND COUNTERS

Some of the hottest kitchen looks today feature contrasting light and dark upper and lower kitchen cabinets, or a mix of painted and wood cabinets. Talk to a Home Depot authorized service provider about Cabinet Refacing services that let you update your existing cabinets on any budget. You can also play with different countertop surfaces in different areas of your kitchen as an alternative to replacing the cabinets. It will give you the contrast you want with the added benefit of using different materials for different purposes in your space. (Dark countertops are on trend again, too!) The Home Depot Canada carries a variety of innovative products at different price points to make over your kitchen in less time and with less mess.

TREND: ONE-ON-ONE DESIGN ADVICE

Not sure what you should update to create the modern kitchen you’ve always envisioned? The Home Depot Canada’s authorized service providers can assist by coming up with a plan for your kitchen and answering any questions you may have. They’ll work with you to ensure that your kitchen design is practical, functional and stunning.

From kitchen islands and pantries to tile, lighting, sinks, faucets and more, The Home Depot Canada has everything you need to turn your dream kitchen design into a reality, without breaking the bank.