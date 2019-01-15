Tips & Tricks for A Functional Kitchen

For all the time that you spend in your kitchen, it’s time to make the space work for you. Keep your cooking area functional and fabulous with cabinets and countertops that combine storage and style.

Between hosting guests and preparing meals, your kitchen is one of the busiest spaces in your home. Enhance the functionality of your kitchen with innovative surfaces and storage options that make everyday meals and entertaining more manageable. With its cabinet refacing/makeover program , The Home Depot Canada can help you realize the practical potential of your kitchen. Between a wide range of countertop selections and unique organizational tools, The Home Depot Canada has all your modern and traditional kitchen solutions under one roof, so you can get started on making the most out of your space.

1. STYLE YOUR STORAGE

Eliminate countertop clutter with kitchen organizers that bring design and functionality into the heart of your home. Between wooden cutlery inserts, woven baskets, and modern metallic racks, you can turn closed cabinets into two-tiered carousels that keep your space personal and organized. Browse The Home Depot Canada’s wide range of storage options, available online and in-store .

2. GO BIG WITH COUNTERTOPS

This year brings some striking new materials that can lend a modern look to your kitchen — at a fraction of the cost. Wooden countertops are a contemporary solution that offer durability and style – such as the Acacia Wood countertops in Espresso above – while concrete instantly offers an industrial vibe. If your kitchen calls for the luxury of natural stone, engineered quartz is a practical and scratch-resistant option. Consider Dekton in the timeless Aura pattern, for instance, or the dramatically dark Silestone in Stellar Night. If you’re looking for a combination of flexibility and durability, Corian solid surfaces may be your best option. Whatever your style, The Home Depot Canada has the countertops you need to reinvent your space.

3. MAKE IT MATTE

A matte finish on your kitchen cabinets isn’t just an easy way to add a textural facelift to your cooking area. Matte cabinets also show fewer smudges, stains, and scratches than their glossy counterparts, giving your traditional kitchen a subtle dash of modern allure. From slab to shaker doors, The Home Depot Canada cabinet refacing program has a look for every taste.

If matte isn’t the look you’re going for, there are plenty of other on-trend options available, including classic wood, luxurious high gloss or durable acrylic finishes. Talk to an authorized service provider about updating your existing cabinets on any budget.

4. GO DEEP

For homes with limited cabinet space, deep dish drawers can be the organizational solution that keep fragile housewares out of sight and out of mind. Varying in depth, you can safely store a variety of plate sizes. Avoid clutter in high-traffic cooking areas with deeper than average drawers, available at homedepot.ca.

Looking for other ways to customize your space? The Home Depot Canada refacing program offers a variety of add-ons designed to make your kitchen the perfect balance of beauty and functionality, including glass doors, crown moulding and custom lighting.