A Modern Farmhouse Kitchen In The English Countryside

See inside a historical U.K. farmhouse’s modern kitchen designed for family living.

To bring a circa-1600s Dorset, U.K., farmhouse into the 21st century, interior designer Emma Sims-Hilditch focused on devising a modern and practical kitchen layout that still preserved the property’s original charm. Rebuilt as part of a two-storey addition, the new kitchen, no longer dark and outdated, suits the owners’ busy lifestyle and love of entertaining.

“It’s a harmonious combination of old and new, with timeless features like the Aga,” says Emma of the modern farmhouse kitchen. “The scheme was centered on muted shades with pops of color that accentuate the modern country look and complement the heritage of the home.”