A Modern Farmhouse Kitchen In The English Countryside
See inside a historical U.K. farmhouse’s modern kitchen designed for family living.
To bring a circa-1600s Dorset, U.K., farmhouse into the 21st century, interior designer Emma Sims-Hilditch focused on devising a modern and practical kitchen layout that still preserved the property’s original charm. Rebuilt as part of a two-storey addition, the new kitchen, no longer dark and outdated, suits the owners’ busy lifestyle and love of entertaining.
“It’s a harmonious combination of old and new, with timeless features like the Aga,” says Emma of the modern farmhouse kitchen. “The scheme was centered on muted shades with pops of color that accentuate the modern country look and complement the heritage of the home.”
“The owners love to cook so we were asked to design two islands that would be practical but also look beautiful,” says Emma. Featuring a gas cooktop, sink and plenty of storage underneath, the islands are ideal for facilitating food prep and cooking.
The dining zone is set off with warmer shades of the bright white and blue used in the cooking area; a subtle change, but one that adds dimension to the space. The large oak harvest table and banquette easily accommodate a crowd while soft furnishings bring in texture and pattern to create a cozy atmosphere.