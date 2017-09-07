Gorgeous Backyard Ideas & End-Of-Summer Pool Maintenance Tips

Sleek Entertaining Zones And A Perfectly Maintained Pool Make Every Inch Of Your Outdoor Space Count

Extend your living space — and your outdoor enjoyment options — by making full use of your backyard. Incorporate these outdoor living trends into your yard now or start planning for next summer! Plus, get tips on closing up your pool for the cooler months.

Create A Cozy Outdoor Living Room

Set up a space to lounge with weather-resistant furniture. Here, a sectional and coffee table bring an indoor vibe to a poolside patio and offer plenty of space for entertaining. Colourful cushions provide a decorative touch and can easily be swapped for a different look from year to year. As the summer season comes to an end, bring cushions indoors or store in a shed to prevent winter wear. For outdoor furniture, use weather-resistant covers or bring indoors to extend the lifespan of your pieces.

Stay Cool With A Perfectly Maintained Pool

Bring resort style to your home with a pool that’s customized for your backyard. Whether you prefer modern rectangular pools or curvy, free-flowing shapes, SIMA Canada offers a variety of pool designs. Already have one installed? Preserve the look and quality of your pool by using quality equipment such as an automatic pool cleaner, UV disinfection system and a durable filter system, part of SIMA Canada’s collection of swimming pool supplies. Before the weather gets cooler, invest in a winter pool cover, too. Ensure the cover remains free of leaves, branches and anything else that may damage it. As the temperature dips, you’ll also want to clear out filters and everything trapped in the skimmer basket, drain the water and remove any water from the pumps. Not sure how? Contact your nearest SIMA retailer for tips specific to your pool. Whether you have in-ground or above ground pool, proper pool maintenance will save you costly equipment repairs.

Establish Distinct Dining & Outdoor Cooking Zones

Dining al fresco is always a summertime joy, but the look is more sophisticated today with indoor-style tables, table settings and even fireplaces and fully equipped outdoor kitchens. (Built-in barbeques and refrigerators really boost the indoor-outdoor lifestyle!) Bespoke backyards typically include separate zones for cooking, dining, lounging and swimming.

Strategically Place Low-Maintenance Greenery

Reduce the amount of time spent gardening by opting for in-ground perennials and saving annuals for planters. Here, multiple tall grassy plants create the feeling of an outdoor room, while hedges offer privacy. Small waterfall elements gives the poolside spot a luxe touch.

