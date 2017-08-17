Tour A Bathroom With Rich Woods & Exotic Patterns

Designing a bathroom that a mother and her 12-year-old son can both agree on is no easy task. Luckily, designer Sam Sacks is a master at mixing eras and styles.

Her client Mary Bredin, who shares the bathroom with her son, Rory, rents out the basement and third floor of her home, so space is at a premium. Sam decided to combine the laundry room and cramped bathroom to create one large 130-square-foot space with ample hidden storage and a stacked washer and dryer.

“A bathroom should be a space that sings the second you see it,” says Sam. Pairing patterned cement floor tiles with other global accents, like Indian mandala-printed roman blinds, Turkish and Moroccan towels and an exotic vintage rug, achieves just that.

White oak is the common thread throughout the space, used on the mirrors, doors and custom vanity. The vintage chandelier, round onyx-look sconces and glimmering penny tiles in the shower make the space feel decorated.