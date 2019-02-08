4 Small Bathroom Design Tips For Maximizing Space

For designers Alana Firestone and Jordy Fagan of Collective Studio, no design challenge is too big (or small). This compact 5 ft. by 9 ft. space is the only bathroom in their client’s Toronto home, and with the homeowners’ expecting their first child, it was crucial that this loo did double duty. “We had to create a bathroom that would work for the entire family,” says Alana. “It had to look beautiful but still be functional for life with a baby.”

Scroll down to discover their small bathroom design tips for maximizing space without sacrificing style.

1. Build shelving in unexpected places. “Adding a large shelf in the shower provides a designated place to store products so they don’t end up cluttered on the floor or inside the tub,” says Alana. A small basket holds stray loofas, while a piece of framed artwork and a hanging planter adds a decorative touch.

2. Create the illusion of more space. A large mirror across one wall breathes new life into the compact quarters. To create a natural sense of flow, the design duo opted for bright white tiles all over the bathroom. Plus, a low standing tub maximizes square footage (and makes it easy for the homeowners to bathe their new baby).

3. Opt for a light color palette. Bright whites, cool-toned marble and brushed bronze give the bathroom a cohesive, yet sophisticated look. To keep the space from feeling too spare, Alana and Jordy added pops of personality in the decor, like this cheeky art print from Minted framed in a large mat for a more custom look.

4. Make storage a priority. “We were thoughtful about the details,” says Jordy. “For example, we chose drawers for the vanity instead of doors, because they allow for more storage, and are easier to keep organized.”