3 Bright Ideas: Easy DIY Paint Projects To Try Now
Refresh your space with paint! See how H&H’s Reiko Caron created a two-tone panelled treatment on walls, refurbished an old dresser and gave new life to thrift store accessories all using Sherwin-Williams Emerald paint and primer in one. Discover which on-trend paint colours she chose for the DIY paint projects. Plus, watch and you could WIN a Sherwin-Williams colour consultation and $500 worth of paint. On the contest entry form here, name the paint colour used on the vintage dresser for your chance to win.
Presented by Sherwin-Williams.
Contest open to residents of Canada. Contest closes August 20, 2017. See rules and regulations.
Release Date: May 24, 2017
Featuring: Reiko Caron
May 26, 2017 at 1:09 am, Jennifer Raycraft-Kroner said:
Just wondering if you noticed the pulls on the painted dresser are round and turquoise, but in the video, black pulls were used. Loved the look, great job! Also, what is the green and white fabric used on the bamboo chair?
