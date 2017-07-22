6 Tips For A Weekend Balcony Makeover
Does your balcony need a facelift? See how H&H‘s Reiko Caron transformed a concrete condo balcony into a summer hot spot by creating zones, double duty furniture and cozy finishes.
Reiko started by creating different areas on the balcony. She brought in low, streamlined furniture for the lounge space, an inflatable pool for the play zone and a bar table with a stool for eating or working. She cozied up the space with wood tiles and an outdoor rug underfoot, tons of cushions and some plants for privacy. To make the most of the small space, Reiko used multi-functional furniture, like cubed side tables that can work as seating or ice buckets when flipped over. An umbrella mounted to the rails saves floor space, too!
Release Date: July 20, 2017
Featuring: Reiko Caron
