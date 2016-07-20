A Small Backyard With California Style
Landscape architect Joel Loblaw proves that size doesn’t matter with this incredible small backyard transformation. See how he maximizes space to create a fun family oasis that features a pool, a lounge area and an upper terrace for dining.
Joel added California flair to this small city backyard with a mix of rustic and modern materials for an eclectic look. A stained black fence surrounds the area, while a wood wall made of Dutch-modern horizontal lines draws the eyes to the pool. Old-patina tin from the ‘30s on the side of the garage and a corten steel wall add warmth to the outdoor dining space, which is separated from the rest of the backyard by glass.
