See how designer Kim Lambert and architect John O’Connor transformed a 100-year-old Georgian home into a contemporary space for entertaining.
Release Date: January 19, 2015
Featuring: Kim Lambert
Design, Kim Lambert, Kim Lambert Design, (416) 986-9194 or kimlambertdesign.com; architecture, John O'Connor, Basis Design Build, (416) 925-9052 or basisdesignbuild.com.
Dining room: Saarinen table base and chairs, Inform Interiors, (604) 682-3868 or informinteriors.com; flowers, Gilded & Green, (416) 488-8987 or gildedandgreen.com; vases, cutting board, Hollace Cluny, (416) 968-7894 or hollacecluny.ca; mortar and pestle, Pimlico Design Gallery, (416) 538-0909 or pimlicogallery.com; artwork by Francisco Castro Leñero, Diaz Contemporary, (416) 361-2972 or diazcontemporary.ca; Apu stools by Hanna Ehlers, artwork by Chris Levine, Avenue Road, (416) 548-7788 or avenue-road.com.
Kitchen: Range, Wolf, subzero-wolf.com; stools by Walter Knoll, Studio b, (416) 363-2996 or studiobhome.com; chairs by Kartell, pitcher, napkin, Elte, (416) 785-7885 or elte.com; Saarinen table, Inform Interiors, (604) 682-3868 or informinteriors.com; grey bowl, Hollace Cluny, (416) 968-7894 or hollacecluny.ca; cutting boards, napkins, serving spoons, Elte, as above; chandelier, Castor, castordesign.ca.
Entry: Sofa by Yabu Pushelberg, floor lamp by David Weeks, side tables by Christophe Delcourt, Avenue Road,
as above; round table, Niedermaier, niedermaier.com; drapery fabric, Primavera Interior Furnishings (to the trade),
(416) 921-3334 or primavera.ca; sculpture by Loren Kaplan (under cloche), Hollace Cluny, as above; flowers, Gilded & Green, as above; artwork by David Leventi, Bau-Xi Photo, (416) 977-0400 or bau-xiphoto.com; ceiling fabric by Osborne & Little, Primavera Interior Furnishings (to the trade), as above; console, sconce by Porta Romana, South Hill Home, (416) 924-7224 or southhillhome.com.
Living room: Rug, Weavers Art, (416) 929-7929 or weaversart.com; bar by John O'Connor, Basis Design Build, (416) 925-9052 or basisdesignbuild.com; vases (on mantel), Hollace Cluny, as above; decanters (on bar), Elte, as above; flowers, Gilded & Green, as above; side table by Oly Studio, chandelier by Porta Romana, South Hill Home, (416) 924-7224 or southhillhome.com; coffee table by Minotti, Interior Elements, (416) 928-0222 or interiorelements.ca; drapery fabric by Pierre Frey, Primavera Interior Furnishings (to the trade), as above; wall colour, Elephant's Breath (229), Farrow & Ball, 1-877-363-1040 or farrow-ball.com.
Principal bedroom: Bedside table by Barbara Barry for McGuire, bed by Baker, lamp, Studio b, as above; bench by Porta Romana, South Hill Home, as above; bench fabric, Télio (to the trade), 1-888-855-6977 or telio.com; rug, Weavers Art, as above; bedding, throw, Au Lit Fine Linens, (416) 489-7010 or aulitfinelinens.com; small pillow
by Kevin O'Brien, kevinobrienstudio.com; flowers, Gilded & Green, as above.
Bedroom with bunk beds: Bedding by Bella Notte, Au Lit Fine Linens, as above; pendant light by Poul Christiansen, Morba, (416) 364-5144 or morba.ca; rug, pouf, Elte, as above.
Family room/study: Pouf by Linteloo, pillow by Alexander McQueen for The Rug Company, floor lamp by El Schmid, Avenue Road, as above; rug by Stepevi, Weavers Art, as above; wire balls by Martha Sturdy, Hollace Cluny, as above; blind fabric, Holly Hunt, Primavera Interior Furnishings (to the trade), as above; wall colour, Noble Grey (30BB 10/019), Dulux, dulux.ca.
Principal bathroom: Tub, Wetstyle, (514) 842-1367, 1-866-842-1367 or wetstyle.ca; table by Kosoy & Bouchard, Hollace Cluny, as above; towel, bathmat, tray, glass, toiletries, Ginger's, 1-888-444-3292 or gingers.com; drapery fabric by Manuel Canovas, Primavera Interior Furnishings (to the trade), as above; flowers, Gilded & Green, as above.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
Lynda Reeves
DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO
Sheri Graham Delagran
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Jason Stickley
SENIOR PRODUCER
Steven Hunt
PRODUCER & STYLIST
Reiko Caron
EDITOR
Christopher Martone
WEB DEVELOPER
Michael Kadis
ONLINE DESIGNER
Jessica Piekarski
