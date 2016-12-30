Go inside a gorgeous country home by designer Trish Johnston. See how she uses layers of texture, traditional elements and a neutral palette to create a cozy and soothing escape.

Since the house is in the country, Trish brought the outdoors in. Grey, white, black and bursts of green create a calm and clean feel. A variety of textures work together, like slate stone flooring, pine flooring, rock, timber and linen. Trish divided the open-concept space by creating zones with furniture to mimic where the walls would have been. A large sofa sections off the great room while a wrought-iron chandelier adds wow-factor. In addition to a white kitchen, the home boasts a servery that acts as a second kitchen with tons of storage.