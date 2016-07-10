This modern white kitchen by designer Nicole Lanteigne is full of personality and warmth. See how she created the beautiful and functional space that includes a 12-person dining table with storage.

Nicole used natural materials to create a clean, neutral space that doesn’t feel sterile. Sleek white upper cabinets contrast warm wood elements, while a textured backsplash and large porcelain floor tiles keep the look streamlined. A cozy eating nook creates a welcoming space to dine and lounge. Graphic light fixtures and colorful accessories add personality to the white kitchen.