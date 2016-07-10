A White Eat-In Kitchen With Warm Wood Accents
This modern white kitchen by designer Nicole Lanteigne is full of personality and warmth. See how she created the beautiful and functional space that includes a 12-person dining table with storage.
Nicole used natural materials to create a clean, neutral space that doesn’t feel sterile. Sleek white upper cabinets contrast warm wood elements, while a textured backsplash and large porcelain floor tiles keep the look streamlined. A cozy eating nook creates a welcoming space to dine and lounge. Graphic light fixtures and colorful accessories add personality to the white kitchen.
Release Date: July 6, 2016
Featuring: Nicole Lanteigne
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
July 10, 2016 at 1:26 pm, Erica Nichols said:
Hi,
Lovely space. I’m wondering where one could find the watercolour paintings of the Eames lounge chair, etc?
Many thanks!
