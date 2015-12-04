Actor Yannick Bisson’s Home
Murdoch Mysteries‘ star Yannick Bisson and his wife Shantelle share their Toronto home’s dramatic renovation. See how they turned a dated bungalow into a modern, open-concept home perfect for entertaining.
Runtime: 5:55
Release Date: December 22, 2014
Featuring: Yannick Bisson
Release Date: December 22, 2014
Featuring: Yannick Bisson
Design, Eric McClelland, Fleur-de-lis Interior Design, (416) 929-8599 or fleurdelis.ca; contractor, Upside Development, upsidedevelopment.ca; electrical services, Michael Lizotte, Practical EMF Remedies and Electrical Services, (416) 769-3554. Page 94: Foyer: Closet design, Fleur-de-lis Interior Design, fleurdelis.ca. Page 95: Staircase: Staircase fabrication, Kenadian, kenadian1.ca; blinds (throughout), Solarfective Products, solarfective.com; brass singing bowl, Elte, (416) 785-7885 or elte.com. Living room: Fireplace insert, Woodbridge Fireplace, woodbridgefp.com; radiant floor heating system (throughout), Belyea Bros., belyeabrothers.com; mirror, L'Atelier, (416) 966-0200 or latelierhome. com; Eames lounger, EQ3, eq3.com; credenza by Roche Bobois, Zig Zag, (416) 778-6495 or modfurnishings.com; coffee table by Peter Cardew, 18 Karat, 18karatstore.com; grey throw, Elte, (416) 785-7885 or elte.com. Page 96: Kitchen: Cabinets by Scavolini, Dekla, dekla.ca; quartz counters, Marble Groups, marblegroupsinc.com; ceiling sculpture, Ridgely Studio Works, ridgelystudioworks.com; stools by Nuevo, Room, (416) 489-8863; range, Viking, vikingrange.com; plants, Elte, (416) 785-7885 or elte.com. Girls at table: Table, Hardware, (416) 462-3099 or hardwareinteriors.com; red wallpaper, Levey Industries, leveyindustries.com. Page 97: Kitchen range: Fridge, dishwasher, Miele, miele.com; hide runner, Elte, (416) 785-7885 or elte.com; wooden bowl, Angus & Company, (416) 537-4104 or angusandcompany.com. Page 98: Exterior: Architect, Gordon Ridgely Architects and Associates, gordonridgelyarchitects.com; landscape design, Escape Designs, escapedesigns.com; brickwork, Michael Glynn Masonry, (416) 578-2795. Principal bedroom: Bed, Hästens, hastens.com; bedding, coverlet, Au Lit, aulitfinelinens.com; rug, Elte, (416) 785-7885 or elte.com; chaise, EQ3, eq3.com. Principal bathroom: All tiles, Stone Tile, stone-tile.com; Vola faucet and shower heads, Dornbracht handshower and valves, stool, Ginger's, (416) 787-1787 or gingersbath.com; white towels, Au Lit, 1-800-363-6080 or aulitfinelinens.com. Page 99: Bathtub: Chandelier, Luceplan, luceplan.com; tub, Ginger's, (416) 787-1787 or gingersbath.com; Kohler tub filler, Taps Bath Centre, (416) 785-0224 or tapsbath.com; striped towel, Au Lit, or aulitfinelinens.com.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Lynda Reeves DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO Sheri Graham Delagran DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Jason Stickley PRODUCER & STYLIST Reiko Caron EDITOR Christopher Martone WEB DEVELOPER Michael Kadis ONLINE DESIGNER Gareth Adamson
December 04, 2015 at 9:21 pm, Colonel-Ronald G. Potter said:
Dear Mr. Bisson, may I suggest you consider applying for the role of James Bond, after Daniel Craig leaves the series; I’m sure that with a little British accent, you could very well be the next 007. btw, Murdoch Mysteries is awesome !
cheers,
Ronald G. Potter
Niagara Falls, Ontario
