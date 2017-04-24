Step inside a light-filled historical home with a stunning modern interior. See how designer Ines Mazzotta of Kelly Hopter Interiors updated the 1877 space to fit her family’s lifestyle.

To respect its 19th century bones, Ines introduced applied trim to the walls, crown molding and Victorian-style ceiling medallions for a traditional touch. The kitchen was already renovated when she and her family moved in, but it wasn’t in their style. To avoid a full renovation, Ines gave the kitchen a facelift by painting the cabinets in a two-toned palette of black and white. She also kept the original flooring throughout the house, as well as the non-functioning fireplace, which now acts as a decorative statement. Both the living room and family room are furnished with comfortable, family-friendly furniture. In the master bedroom, tall ceilings keep things light and airy while luxe bedding steals the show.