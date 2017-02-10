How To Add Warmth To A Modern Space
Designer Shirley Meisels of MHouse Inc. proves that a modern space can be cozy and inviting. See how she brought a homey yet sophisticated atmosphere to a recently renovated living room and dining room.
Shirley designed the main living space around the homeowners’ grand piano with a mix of dark and light furniture, including a custom coffee table and ottomans that were made to size. A sculptural purple chair doubles as a piece of art, while simple white drapes add warmth. Shirley then layered in mismatched cushions and books with patterned covers to inject personality. In the narrow dining room, an oversized mirror helps expand the space. Natural materials, like a long marble dining table with light wood chairs, contrast beautifully against sleek finishes.
Release Date: February 10, 2017
Featuring: Shirley Meisels
