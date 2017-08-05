Anna Olson’s Roast Chicken
Anna Olson, host of The Food Network‘s Sugar, shares one of her go-to fall recipes. See why Anna roasts her chicken in a Dutch oven, and why she picks vinaigrette dressing for this dish over a traditional gravy. Try these three easy comfort-food recipes for a Sunday supper. (Print out the recipes here.)
Release Date: September 9, 2013
Featuring: Anna Olson
Cast-iron open roaster, cast-iron Dutch oven, cast-iron skill, all by Kuraidori, through Home Hardware. Kitchen by Barbara Purdy Design www.barbarapurdydesign.com.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
Lynda Reeves
DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO
Sheri Graham Delagran
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Jason Stickley
PRODUCER & STYLIST
Reiko Caron
EDITOR
Christopher Martone
WEB DEVELOPER
Michael Kadis
ONLINE DESIGNER
Gareth Adamson
August 05, 2017 at 7:45 am, o2d2LY said:
