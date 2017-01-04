Designer Barbara Purdy shows off her modern-rustic kitchen and sitting area. Learn how she relocated the kitchen to another side of the home to accommodate functional elements for a busy family, including a large island, stools, smart storage and a pivoting TV.

Barbara loves to entertain, so the kitchen island takes center-stage in the open-concept space and connects to the sitting area. Subway tiles provide a bistro feel, while walnut cabinetry and open shelves add warmth. The floors were updated to a wide plank white oak that has an oiled finish and slats were added to the ceiling for texture.