How To Design A Bistro-Style Kitchen
Designer Barbara Purdy shows off her modern-rustic kitchen and sitting area. Learn how she relocated the kitchen to another side of the home to accommodate functional elements for a busy family, including a large island, stools, smart storage and a pivoting TV.
Barbara loves to entertain, so the kitchen island takes center-stage in the open-concept space and connects to the sitting area. Subway tiles provide a bistro feel, while walnut cabinetry and open shelves add warmth. The floors were updated to a wide plank white oak that has an oiled finish and slats were added to the ceiling for texture.
Release Date: January 4, 2017
Featuring: Barbara Purdy
