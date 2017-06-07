Designers Rachel Keach and Diane Ernjakovic of One Three Design create a modern, organized home built for family living. See how they balance a predominantly neutral palette with texture and sculptural accessories to craft a serene space that’s anything but boring!

Rachel and Diane brighten up the beige kitchen with white cabinets, dark countertops and a black and marble island. Patterned drapery covers the bay window in the breakfast nook, creating a focal point from the front entrance. Magnetic panelling is the perfect place to display kids’ art, and adds architectural interest to the room. In the adjacent family room, built-in shelves with baskets keep the space tidy, while a wood-clad fireplace offers a cozy feel. Rachel and Diane designed two offices for the couple: one with a pink accent wall and the other with a moodier palette. The ensuite bathroom was completely revamped to fit a large shower and freestanding tub.