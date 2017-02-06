In this galley kitchen renovation, colorful cabinets, brass hardware and bold wallpaper refreshed the dated space. See how designer Sarah Hartill transformed the kitchen of homeowner and H&H’s editorial director Alice Lawlor into one that’s stylish and family-friendly.

While the kitchen had good bones, it needed a better layout and more storage. An island that spanned almost the entire width disturbed the flow, so Sarah replaced it with a custom one that serves as a prep area and offers casual seating. The Caesarstone countertop and backsplash offer a modern look, while cabinets painted in Benjamin Moore’s Misted Green (2138-50) add subtle color. The oak island and shelf warm up the palette. A matte black faucet gives graphic edge, but the showstopper here is undoubtedly the English wallpaper that feels botanical without being too flowery.

Thinking of renovating your kitchen? Get Alice’s renovation survival guide! Plus, see more photos of this kitchen in House & Home’s March 2017 issue, on newsstands now.