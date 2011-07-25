Cramped Kitchen Reno
H&H’s Mark Challen and designer Priscilla Wikkerink reveal how they transformed Mark’s tiny, outdated kitchen into a luxe brasserie-inspired space with sleek appliances, marble counters, custom cabinets, a bevelled tile backsplash and bistro-style mosaic floor. Learn their tips for making the most of a small space without sacrificing quality or function.
See more photos of this kitchen in our September 2011 issue.
Release Date: July 25, 2011
Featuring: Mark Challen
Design, Priscilla Wikkerink, Wikkerink Design Build, Toronto (416) 708-7363. Cabinets, Wikkerink Design
Build, Toronto (416) 708-7363; cutting boards, copper pan, saucier, toaster, utensils, Williams-Sonoma, call 1-877-431-7125 or visit williams-sonoma.ca; kettle, Cynthia Findlay Antiques, Toronto (416) 260-9057 or visit cynthiafindlay.com. The Palette: Cabinet, Wikkerink Design Build, Toronto (416) 708-7363; Asbury knob (on cabinet), Restoration Hardware, Vancouver (604) 731-3918, Toronto (416) 322-9422, (416) 223-2055, 1-800-910-9836 or visit restorationhardware.com; bar backsplash, countertop statuario marble, Crystal Tile & Marble, Toronto (416) 782-4380 or visit crystaltilemarble.com; City Pattern mosaic floor tiles, Antica Tile & Stone, Toronto (416) 285-8745 or visit antica.ca; Yukon bevelled subway tiles, Olympia Tile & Stone, Toronto (416) 785-6666, 1-800-268-1613 or visit olympiatile.com. The Art of Display: Framed print, Ryan Louis, visit ryan-louis.com. Well Layered: White bistroware, Williams-Sonoma, call 1-877- 431-7125 or visit williams-sonoma.ca; silver tray, tea service, Cynthia Findlay Antiques, Toronto (416) 260-9057 or visit cynthiafindlay.com.
