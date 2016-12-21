Designer Tamara Robbins Griffith transforms the main floor of her house into a festive space that celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah. Steal her playful, budget-friendly holiday decor ideas that are perfect for a small home with children and pets.

Starting with a pastel palette, Tamara brought in kid-friendly felt and non-breakable ornaments to dress up the Christmas tree in her living room. Twinkle lights with candles and glass ornaments are placed on the fireplace mantel for a festive touch, while presents wrapped in pretty pastel hues to match the scheme are displayed on shelves, doubling as decorative items. In the dining room, a sideboard is topped with different types of menorahs for guests to light when they visit. Childhood treasures strike a sentimental note, as well.