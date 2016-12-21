How To Decorate For Christmas & Hanukkah In One Home
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
Designer Ashley Davidson transformed a horse stable into an entertaining hub decked out for the holidays.play next video now replay current video
Designer Tamara Robbins Griffith transforms the main floor of her house into a festive space that celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah. Steal her playful, budget-friendly holiday decor ideas that are perfect for a small home with children and pets.
Starting with a pastel palette, Tamara brought in kid-friendly felt and non-breakable ornaments to dress up the Christmas tree in her living room. Twinkle lights with candles and glass ornaments are placed on the fireplace mantel for a festive touch, while presents wrapped in pretty pastel hues to match the scheme are displayed on shelves, doubling as decorative items. In the dining room, a sideboard is topped with different types of menorahs for guests to light when they visit. Childhood treasures strike a sentimental note, as well.
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Release Date: December 21, 2016
Featuring: Tamara Robbins Griffith
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
Pingback: home cleaners()