How To Design A Glam, Family-Friendly Home
Designer Ines Mazzotta proves that a family home can be both sophisticated and functional for raising young children. See how she designed a stylish home that showcases elegant finishes and glam accessories alongside fun-yet-practical furnishings for little ones.
Comfort and style were the two mandates for the homeowners so Ines created zones: the family-friendly rooms use stain-resistant fabrics and kid-friendly furnishings while the “adult” spaces are decked out in more luxe pieces, including the couple’s treasured possessions, like vintage Persian rugs. Ines kept the family room casual and designed it to host a larger group with a custom L-shaped sectional, as well as stools and chairs. The sitting room, on the other hand, was kept more formal for intimate settings with a mix of velvet and silk fabrics, warm metals and glass accents. Upstairs, the boy’s bedroom has a safari-meets-aviation theme, while the little girl’s room is styled with pops of silver, gold and pink.
Release Date: March 6, 2017
Featuring: Ines Mazzotta
Designer, Ines Mazzotta; Entrance: Drawer unit by Bernhardt, Elte; Mirrors, custom, InLine Ovals; Art, wall sculpture by Arteriors, Elte; framed prints, Celadon Art; Purple ottoman, custom, Silva (to trade only). Sitting Room: Couch, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Chairs, Pillows, Rug, Elte; Tables, West Elm; Hide Poufs, One Kings Lane; Art by Derek Overfield, Minted; Floor lamp, Barbara Barry Lotus lamp by Visual Comfort, Elte; Dining Room: Table, Bench, Chairs, Restoration Hardware; Plates by Marchesa for Lennox, William Ashley; Art, Celadon Art; Black candlesticks, Elte. Family Room: Couch by Cisco Brothers, Else; Ottoman, Whittington & Co (to trade only); Chairs, Decorium; Rug, Minster Interiors; Big Abstract art by Clare Elsaesser, clareelsaesser.com. Master Bedroom: Bedding, Lamps (Lynton lamps by Visual Comfort), Faux Fur Throw, Chairs by Vanguard, Bench (at the foot of the bed), Bedside Tables (Jet Set tables by Bernhardt), Elte; Throw Pillows, Kelly Hopter Interiors; Rug, Crate & Barrel; Coffee Table, Pottery Barn; Art by Billy and Hells, LUMAS Gallery. Boy’s Room:Airplane, Teepee, Bookcase, Restoration Hardware Baby & Child; Chair, Crate & Barrel; Giraffe, Mastermind Toys. Girl’s Room: Bed, bedding, pedestal table, Restoration Hardware Baby & Child; Rug, Pottery Barn Kids; Chair, Nest chair, Urban Barn; Art, Emily Winfield Martin; Frames, birdcage, vintage, Aberfoyle Antique Market.
