How To Design A Timeless Bistro Kitchen
Designer Philippe Beauparlant transforms a small space into a warm and inviting bistro kitchen for a young family. Discover his recipe for a classic and functional kitchen with character and charm to spare.
The family loves to cook and hang out in the kitchen, so Philippe gave the space a cozy lounge feel. A double-duty island that backs onto an L-shaped banquette is the focal point, and works as both a dining area and prep space. Grey-green panelling and wood accents bring warmth to the white subway tile and cabinetry, while smart storage in the cooking area houses small appliances and keeps cookbooks easily accessible. Eclectic art, vintage accessories and subtle texture create a layered look that brings depth to the design.
Release Date: November 18, 2016
Featuring: Philippe Beauparlant
