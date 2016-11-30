Add bold pattern to your home this holiday season with a buffalo check statement wall! See how Reiko Caron brings a white wall to life by painting the rustic print — a perfect way to introduce country cabin style to an entryway or den.

First, Reiko painted the wall in a bright red hue to serve as the base color. Then, she used a laser level and painter’s tape to measure the plaid pattern. Following the guide of the painter’s tape, Reiko added dark red stripes and black squares to complete the buffalo check. A wood bench, throw pillows and coat rack create a cozy space brimming with holiday cheer.

Watch the video to get Reiko’s step-by-step instructions so you can make a buffalo check statement wall of your own!