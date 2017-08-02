<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://houseandhome.com/video/diy-gift-idea-whimsical-terrarium/?show=1" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Runtime: 0:59

Release Date: July 26, 2017

Featuring: Reiko Caron



EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Lynda Reeves DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO Sheri Graham Delagran DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Jason Stickley PRODUCER & STYLIST Reiko Caron EDITOR Christopher Martone WEB DEVELOPER Michael Kadis ONLINE DESIGNER Gareth Adamson

We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.

Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.