DIY Painted Canvas Art
H&H’s Joel Bray demonstrates how to make inexpensive and graphic wall art using a canvas drop cloth and three colors of paint.
Runtime: 2:56
Release Date: February 11, 2013
Featuring: Joel Bray
Release Date: February 11, 2013
Featuring: Joel Bray
Home Hardware
- canvas drop cloth
- Beauti-Tone primer
- Beauti-Tone paint
- Rocket (2N1-8)
- New Prince (1N3-3)
- Wicked (2O1-8)
- Wave (1N3-7)
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Lynda Reeves DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO Sheri Graham Delagran DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Jason Stickley SENIOR PRODUCER Ryan Louis STYLIST Reiko Caron EDITOR Andrew Noddin WEB DEVELOPER Michael Kadis ONLINE DESIGNER Jessica Piekarski
January 06, 2016 at 5:47 pm, Michele Marsolais Esselborn said:
I love this idea, but how would I go about hanging it on the wall? That’s the hard part for me
