DIY Small Patio Makeover On A Budget
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
Join Lynda Reeves as she takes a tour of the bright interior.play next video now replay current video
Need an outdoor place to dine, but lack the space? Get design ideas from H&H’s Lauren Petroff and learn how she updated her small city patio on a budget with inexpensive materials, DIY projects and affordable finds.
Now that it’s officially summer, Lauren felt it was time to inject a little bit of personality and function into her characterless patio. A dark blue lattice panel, divider and cover for the air conditioning unit adds architectural interest to the space. The elongated bench, built by Lauren, acts as a lounging spot and as storage, but can also be used for extra seating at the dining table. The glass-top, black-frame dining set adds a sleek and contemporary vibe to the overall look of the patio. The backdrop of cedars is a great, low-maintenance option for greenery.
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Release Date: July 3, 2017
Featuring: Lauren Petroff
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
-
Pedro Tyler
-
Hill Jeffrey
-
Cindy Smith
-
Franki