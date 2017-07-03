Need an outdoor place to dine, but lack the space? Get design ideas from H&H’s Lauren Petroff and learn how she updated her small city patio on a budget with inexpensive materials, DIY projects and affordable finds.

Now that it’s officially summer, Lauren felt it was time to inject a little bit of personality and function into her characterless patio. A dark blue lattice panel, divider and cover for the air conditioning unit adds architectural interest to the space. The elongated bench, built by Lauren, acts as a lounging spot and as storage, but can also be used for extra seating at the dining table. The glass-top, black-frame dining set adds a sleek and contemporary vibe to the overall look of the patio. The backdrop of cedars is a great, low-maintenance option for greenery.