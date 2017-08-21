H&H’s Joel Bray and Jennifer Koper bring high style to a dorm room at the George Brown College residences in Toronto. Learn how to transform a basic room into an on-trend young adult living space with easy DIY projects and cool temporary decorating solutions perfect for dorms and rental apartments.

Joel and Jennifer started with removable wallpaper to create a feature wall behind the bed. Then, they gave the bed a layered look by combining colorful and patterned bedding. A DIY art wall opposite the bed balances out the wallpaper while adding personality. Teal velvet drapes hide the contents in the open closet and floor runners layered around the bed break up the grey carpet underfoot. Desk accessories, books and a faux succulent plant complete the room.