Designer Sabrina Spezio gives us a peek inside her sleek-yet-charming house in Montreal. See how she transformed a dark and closed-off space into a bright, modern and inviting hub to fit her family’s lifestyle.

Sabrina’s main goal was to open up the floor plan to create a spacious look. She started by tearing down the wall that separated the kitchen from the dining room. Next, she replaced the small window in the kitchen with an oversized patio door leading to the backyard for additional natural light. The mudroom was transformed into a walk-in pantry and custom cabinetry was added in the kitchen to maximize storage. Upstairs, the bathroom was expanded to house a freestanding tub, a walk-in shower and a long vanity. In Sabrina’s son’s bedroom, the two-season sunroom can now be used year round.