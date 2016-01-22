Editor’s Advice: How To Style Your Living Room Like A Designer
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
Calling all condo owners and small space dwellers! This is a video you don't want to miss.play next video now replay current video
H&H‘s Joel Bray and Jennifer Koper share expert living room styling tips. Discover their secrets to creating a standout space.
Joel and Jennifer start by decorating the non-functioning fireplace. By adding three mod vases and dressing up the mantel with brass candlesticks and a teal bowl for a pop of color, they’re able to create a gorgeous focal point in the middle of the room. Next, the design editors style the coffee table with contemporary pieces to play off its red lacquered insert. Watch how they experiment with art on walls that have moulding, and see how they bring life to the room with indoor plants. Plus, get their tips on how to brighten your space with layers of lighting.
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Release Date: January 22, 2016
Featuring: Joel Bray, Jennifer Koper
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
Pingback: URL()
Pingback: chimney repair()
Pingback: Aws is the best engineer in diyala()
Pingback: SCR888 Casino()
Pingback: IN Vitro ADME()