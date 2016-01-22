H&H‘s Joel Bray and Jennifer Koper share expert living room styling tips. Discover their secrets to creating a standout space.

Joel and Jennifer start by decorating the non-functioning fireplace. By adding three mod vases and dressing up the mantel with brass candlesticks and a teal bowl for a pop of color, they’re able to create a gorgeous focal point in the middle of the room. Next, the design editors style the coffee table with contemporary pieces to play off its red lacquered insert. Watch how they experiment with art on walls that have moulding, and see how they bring life to the room with indoor plants. Plus, get their tips on how to brighten your space with layers of lighting.