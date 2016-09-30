Once known as the audacious Samantha Jones on Sex And The City, actress Kim Cattrall escapes from her fast-paced city life to the quiet setting of her childhood town. In this video, we share an exclusive look inside the cover star of our 30th anniversary issue’s majestic Vancouver Island home.

Kim purchased the home in 2014 after being seduced by the breathtaking waterfront view. She has since filled the space with items that reflect her personality and the home’s natural surroundings. First Nations artwork is displayed throughout the house, while neutral paint colors enhance the light from outdoors. A moose head, lovingly named Cornelius, brings a smile to Kim’s face. Her favorite spot in the home is the Eagle’s Nest, a nook with two chairs that faces the water.

See more of Kim Cattrall’s Vancouver Island home in our November 30th Anniversary Issue! Lucky subscribers will start to receive their issue in the coming days, and you can find it on newsstands starting October 10, 2016.