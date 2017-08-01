Designer Gillian Gillies shares three bedrooms she designed for a family with two kids. Get her tips on how to create a space personalized to each family member, plus smart bedroom storage solutions that go beyond the closet.

In the parent’s master bedroom, Gillian wanted to create a spa-like retreat, so she used a palette of light green and blue for a soft and serene atmosphere. A built-in wall separates the dressing room, while a custom king-sized storage bed keeps clutter at bay. For the kids rooms, Gillian took a more layered approach with pattern, color and texture. The daughter loves art and is very creative, so Gillian kept the color scheme neutral so she can add in her own prints and accessories. The son’s room didn’t have a closet before the renovation, so adding storage, like a bed with drawers and a built-in desk, was the main focus of the renovation.