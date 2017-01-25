Designing a contemporary home with clean lines that’s also functional for a family is no easy feat, but architect Christopher McCormack and designers Erin Jones and Megan Breese of CMID made it happen. See how this talented team made well-considered design choices that led to a modern, livable space.

The goal was to create a high-end look that’s equally functional, so the designers incorporated smart storage and luxe finishes into the open-concept design. A fireplace clad in plate steel with built-in shelves for firewood logs is the main floor’s showpiece. In the dining room, raising the ceiling above the light fixture adds height to the space. The large kitchen island makes for the perfect entertaining hub as it doubles as an eating area and prep station. Tan leather sofas and chairs offer a casual, yet upscale look in the family room. Upstairs, the master bathroom is filled with natural light, while a dual-sided fireplace in the master bedroom makes for an extravagant focal point, both inside and on the balcony.