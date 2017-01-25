Designing a contemporary home with clean lines that’s also functional for a family is no easy feat, but architect Christopher McCormack and designers Erin Jones and Megan Breese of CMID made it happen. See how this talented team made well-considered design choices that led to a modern, livable space.
The goal was to create a high-end look that’s equally functional, so the designers incorporated smart storage and luxe finishes into the open-concept design. A fireplace clad in plate steel with built-in shelves for firewood logs is the main floor’s showpiece. In the dining room, raising the ceiling above the light fixture adds height to the space. The large kitchen island makes for the perfect entertaining hub as it doubles as an eating area and prep station. Tan leather sofas and chairs offer a casual, yet upscale look in the family room. Upstairs, the master bathroom is filled with natural light, while a dual-sided fireplace in the master bedroom makes for an extravagant focal point, both inside and on the balcony.
Runtime:
4:06
Release Date:
January 25, 2017
Featuring:
Designers Erin Jones & Megan Breese of CMID, Christopher McCormack of McCormack Architects
Dining Room: Dining table, Reclaimed wood dining table custom built by Bernard Bieberstain of BeReclaimed; Dining Side table, Ostrich Leather sideboard, Snob; Dining Chandelier, Lambert & Fils; Dining Chairs, Comback Sled Kartell. Living Room: Sofas, Silva; Coffee tables, Custom designed by Erin Jones and Megan Breese of Carey Mudford Interior design (CMID) and fabricated by Costa Marble & Cobalt Fabrication; Lounge chairs, Navy Risom lounge chairs from DWR (design within reach); Cow hide rug, Elte; Pillows, Tonic Living & Jessica Zoob; Gold Side table, Crate and Barrel; Entertainment Unit: custom built by Bernard Bieberstain of BeReclaimed. Kitchen: Bar stools, Custom designed by Tong+Tong; Island lights, dark tools; Millwork, Woodworking design Ltd (kitchen & family room); Island appliances, Miele; Lounge chairs, Elte; Leather sofa, Style garage; Coffee table, Custom designed by Erin Jones and Megan Breese of Carey Mudford Interior design (CMID) and fabricated by Snob & Costa Marble; Countertops, Caesar stone 1141 Pure White for perimeter counters, Honed Lincoln Calacatta for the island from Crystal Marble; Sofa side table, West Elm. Master bedroom: Bed, King size, linen upholstered from Elte; Light fixture, Elte; Side tables, Style garage; Bedside sconces, Lightform; Marble, Dolomite marble from Olympia Marble; Bedding, Au Lit Fine linens; Millwork, Woodworking design Ltd (floating tv unit). Master Ensuite: Light fixture: Klaus; Vanity, Woodworking design Ltd; Tiles, Stone tile; Tub, Farrah from Gingers; Sinks, Scavolinni glass sink; Toilet, DXV; Shower system, Aqua Brass; Faucets, Aqua Brass; Tub filler, Aqua Brass. Annabelles Room: Bed, Elte; Bedside table: Black Rooster; Bedside lamp, CB2; Light fixture (bird cage), Elte; Desk, Runway desk CB2; Art above desk, Stag Art Elte; Desk chair, DWR; Eames Molded Plastic dowel leg – Peacock Blue; Rug, CB2; Bedding, Elte; Accent pillows, Elte & Tonic Living; Pouf, Elte; Built in, Woodworking design Ltd.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
Lynda Reeves
DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO
Sheri Graham Delagran
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Jason Stickley
PRODUCER & STYLIST
Reiko Caron
EDITOR
Christopher Martone
WEB DEVELOPER
Michael Kadis
ONLINE DESIGNER
Jessica Piekarski
