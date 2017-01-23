Get Brian Gluckstein’s Tips For Mixing Traditional & Modern Decor
Go inside a stunning, upscale condo with classical architecture by designer Brian Gluckstein. See how he mixes traditional and modern style in the most effortless way.
To keep the look cohesive, Brian stuck to a neutral palette of whites, greys, creams and pops of smoky blue. In the dining room, silk grasscloth wallpaper is paired with traditional wall paneling for a layered look, while glass and brass lighting offers a contemporary edge. Glass and gold finishes are repeated in the living room, too. Over in the kitchen, taupe marble countertops and brushed nickel hardware warm up the white contemporary cabinets. In the white bathroom, Brian incorporated an oversized mirror, art and modern sconces.
Release Date: January 23, 2017
Featuring: Brian Gluckstein
