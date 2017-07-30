Get Easy And Affordable Holiday Entertaining Tips!
Learn how to host the best holiday party this season! Event stylist Nancy Zaretsky of My Perfect Party shares expert tips on how to entertain without spending a fortune.
Nancy used versatile white plates and metallic tableware from Walmart as a neutral base for the decor. She relied on hits of greenery and vibrant fruit, like magnolias, seeded eucalyptus and cranberries for an easy and inexpensive hit of holiday cheer. See how she creates a cozy, festive dining table with natural elements, a lush centerpiece and hometrends faux fur throws for extra comfort. Plus, watch her transform a kitchen nook into a bar, complete with cheerful decor and a chalk board with a sweet message for guests.
Release Date: November 11, 2015
Featuring: Nancy Zaretsky
