An underused spare bedroom is transformed into a stylish and spacious principal bathroom. See how H&H‘s Kai Ethier created a luxurious, livable space that the whole family can enjoy.

Once the bathroom’s layout was complete, Kai made some bold design choices to pretty up the space. Graphic 3-D floor tiles and printed wallpaper make a grand statement while a double vanity enveloped in marble adds elegance. The dreamy freestanding tub and modern glass shower offer a clean and classic feel, and heated flooring with a wireless thermostat ensures feet are kept nice and toasty. A laundry area is tucked behind a pocket door, complete with additional storage space to keep necessities like toilet paper out of sight.