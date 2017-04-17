How To Design A Family-Friendly Bathroom
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
Discover a fresh take on farmhouse style.play next video now replay current video
An underused spare bedroom is transformed into a stylish and spacious principal bathroom. See how H&H‘s Kai Ethier created a luxurious, livable space that the whole family can enjoy.
Once the bathroom’s layout was complete, Kai made some bold design choices to pretty up the space. Graphic 3-D floor tiles and printed wallpaper make a grand statement while a double vanity enveloped in marble adds elegance. The dreamy freestanding tub and modern glass shower offer a clean and classic feel, and heated flooring with a wireless thermostat ensures feet are kept nice and toasty. A laundry area is tucked behind a pocket door, complete with additional storage space to keep necessities like toilet paper out of sight.
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Release Date: April 17, 2017
Featuring: Kai Ethier
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.