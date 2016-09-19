How To Design A Little Girl’s Dream Bedroom
Designer Erin Feasby shares the girls’ bedroom of a very cute client, four-year-old Sarah, and a nursery for her soon-to-be newborn sister. Get her top kids’ room decorating ideas and discover the biggest mistake parents make when decorating for their children.
Like most four-year-old girls, Sarah’s favorite color is pink, so Erin decked the room in the pretty shade. She also added dainty details like a beaded chandelier that reads as jewelry, and a reading nook with a tulle canopy overhead. The nursery’s design is kept calm, with vanilla walls that create a soothing oasis. The serene palette is dressed up with star-printed wallpaper on the ceiling, butterfly-print blinds and a gallery wall of vintage artwork and sweet mementos above the crib.
Pick up our Just For Kids special issue, on newsstands now! It’s your start-to-finish guide to creating magical spaces for the whole family.
Release Date: September 19, 2016
Featuring: Erin Feasby
