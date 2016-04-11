The pairing of unexpected elements — eccentric art above a traditional console, an heirloom sofa beside a sleek walnut armoire — defines designer Stephanie Houghton’s home. Get her tips for mixing styles and eras in your own space.

The main floor is open-concept, so Stephanie divided the space with a tall mirror that visually separates the dining area from the living room. Mid-century modern furniture looks at home next to Victorian pieces and exotic prints, while bold pieces of artwork decorate the walls. Stephanie updated the kitchen with playful wallpaper to give it a jolt of energy on a tight budget. The family room gets tons of natural light, so Stephanie reflected that in the decor to create a bright and airy space. Floor-to-ceiling mirrored closets adds sparkle to the master bedroom, while the cool colors continue into the bathroom for a soothing place to unwind.