Sneak Peek! Get An Inside Look At The Toronto Interior Design Show
Tour the 2017 Toronto Interior Design Show with H&H‘s Joel Bray and Kimberley Brown in this must-see video. Get the inside scoop on the latest products and top trends for the coming year. Plus, go inside the most inspiring exhibits! From beautiful rugs and sculptural lighting to minimalist kitchen cabinets perfect for small spaces, discover our editors’ top takeaways from IDS17.
For more, join us on House & Home Sunday to see design talks by Lynda Reeves, Beth Hitchcock and Joel Bray, as well as design insiders Tommy Smythe, Darcie Watson and HGTV Canada’s Scott McGillivray (presented by Para Paints). Find more information here.
Release Date: January 20, 2017
Featuring: Kimberley Brown, Joel Bray
