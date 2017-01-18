Top 10: Interior Design Trends Of 2017
Editor-in-chief Beth Hitchcock and interiors director Meg Crossley reveal what’s hot in furniture, flooring, tile, art and color. From mirrored coffee tables to moody murals and brand new looks, find out which trends have staying power and which ones we think are fun for now. You’ll discover the top 2017 interior design trends in this must-watch guide to decorating now and for years to come.
See more 2017 trends in our January 2017 Trends issue.
Watch our video on the Top 10 Design Trends Of 2016.
Release Date: January 9, 2017
Featuring: Beth Hitchcock, Meg Crossley
January 18, 2017 at 10:22 am, Ashley said:
One of my favorite interior design lists thus far! The french blue and the glass coffee table are two staples in my apartment that I don't think I'll ever get rid of!
March 09, 2017 at 4:29 pm, Margaret said:
i've used http://www.furnishr.com as well and they're great. They were the ones that recommend that I go with the blues!
