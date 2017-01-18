Editor-in-chief Beth Hitchcock and interiors director Meg Crossley reveal what’s hot in furniture, flooring, tile, art and color. From mirrored coffee tables to moody murals and brand new looks, find out which trends have staying power and which ones we think are fun for now. You’ll discover the top 2017 interior design trends in this must-watch guide to decorating now and for years to come.

See more 2017 trends in our January 2017 Trends issue.

Watch our video on the Top 10 Design Trends Of 2016.