Kitchen Design Tips: How To Create A Classic Kitchen
Enjoy the finale of our eight-part Kitchen Design Video Series as H&H’s Reiko Caron and contractor Dave Depencier reveal the stunning, finished open-concept kitchen.
Reiko found the white Shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, light fixtures, flooring and more at a Home Hardware Building Centre. See her smart storage solutions to house countertop appliances and pantry staples, the pretty green kitchen island and how Reiko accessorized the room.
Watch part one, two, three, four, five, six and seven if you haven’t already!
Presented by Home Hardware Building Centre.
Release Date: December 12, 2016
Featuring: Reiko Caron, Dave Depencier
