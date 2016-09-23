Kitchen Design Tips: Picking The Right Layout
Follow our new, eight-part Kitchen Design Video Series as H&H‘s Reiko Caron creates a dream kitchen in a new, open-concept home. In this first episode, Reiko offers expert tips on kitchen planning and choosing the right layout. To bring this project to life, Reiko is collaborating with contractor Dave Depencier and Home Hardware Building Centre. Discover five classic layouts to consider in this episode, plus learn how to create a functional floor plan and determine how much clearance is needed between a kitchen island and the surrounding cabinets.
Release Date: September 23, 2016
Featuring: Reiko Caron, Dave Depencier
