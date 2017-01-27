Designer Shirley Meisels of MHouse brought a 75-year-old home back to life with sleek finishes, a light-filled open-concept floor plan and mid-century modern decor that wows.

It was important to her client Alison Gordon that the house had quirky touches throughout, so Shirley added personality with unique finds. A striking piece of artwork and bench ground the front entrance, while ombré wallpaper adds drama in the dining room. A room divider with a seating nook separates the living room from the kitchen, without sacrificing light or closing off the spaces. In the living room, ample seating offers a hangout area for family and guests. Alison used quartzite countertops in the kitchen, which is a more durable alternative to marble. A walnut island and pantry provide ample storage, eliminating the need for upper cabinets. Upstairs, a diagonal black-painted statement wall is a graphic addition to the master bedroom and highlights the impressive 10-foot-ceiling.