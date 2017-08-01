How To Live Large In A Small Condo
Designer Natalie Chong shares a warm and inviting 600-square-foot condo she designed for a young marketing executive. Discover how she used double-duty pieces to create a hardworking home that’s as stylish as it is functional.
Natalie mixed modern furniture from big box stores with custom items to stay within budget. In the living room, a sleeper sofa is perfect for overnight guests, while a custom storage ottoman holds bedding and doubles as a coffee table. The TV cabinet is cleverly used to store kitchen supplies. Natalie also managed to create a focal point in the small space by placing sconces above the mounted TV and gallery wall. In the bedroom, a white linen tufted headboard and layers of neutrals create a luxurious look. Opting for a queen bed allowed Natalie to bring in two dressers for additional storage.
Release Date: July 26, 2017
Featuring: Natalie Chong
