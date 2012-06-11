Lynda Reeves’ Kitchen Update
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
Tour an elegant 800-square-foot space.play next video now replay current video
Growing tired of your white kitchen? Lynda Reeves reveals how she refreshed her own neutral kitchen with hits of dark hues. Get her tips for affordable quick fixes, like painting lower cabinets and adding dramatic accessories.
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Release Date: June 11, 2012
Featuring: Lynda Reeves
- Window frame colour, Railings (31), Farrow & Ball
- Lower cabinet paint, Pearl Advance paint with a water-based varnish coating, Benjamin Moore
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
Lynda Reeves
DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO
Sheri Graham Delagran
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Jason Stickley
PRODUCER & STYLIST
Reiko Caron
EDITOR
Christopher Martone
WEB DEVELOPER
Michael Kadis
ONLINE DESIGNER
Gareth Adamson
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
-
Anne Foo