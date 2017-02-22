10 Things Lynda Reeves Loves About Her Bathroom Reno
Lynda Reeves gives us a first look at her newly renovated bathroom! Peek inside the elegant, luxurious space and discover her top 10 favorite features.
The starting point for Lynda’s renovation was her desire for a freestanding tub. She chose an Ios Volcanic Limestone tub by Victoria + Albert in an oval shape, which fit beautifully by the window. A custom, double-sink vanity with a Calacatta marble top has shallow drawers that offer an airy feel, while a vintage Turkish rug circa 1940 from Elte adds style underfoot. Lynda brought texture into the neutral space with limestone flooring in a herringbone pattern. Watch the video to discover the other features that Lynda loves most about her bathroom.
Want to know how much she spent on the bathroom renovation? Find out in our April issue, on newsstands from March 6th.
Release Date: February 22, 2017
Featuring: Lynda Reeves
Shelley